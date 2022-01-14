ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Value of football transfers hit 5-year low in 2021: FIFA

AFP 14 Jan, 2022

PARIS: The value of football transfers globally in 2021 was the lowest for five years as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on clubs' finances for a second year, according to FIFA's "Global Transfer Report".

Spending on transfer fees was $4.86 billion, a fall of 13.6 percent compared to 2020 and a decrease of 33.8 percent compared to the record levels of 2019.

While the biggest transfer of 2021, Romelu Lukaku's £97.5 million ($133.7 million) move from Inter Milan to Chelsea, caught the eye, overall transfer spending fell despite the number of transactions increasing.

Klopp 'very positive' over Salah contract talks at Liverpool

A total of 18,068 transfers were registered, against 17,190 in 2020, a rise of five percent.

The top ten transfers alone generated almost 15 percent of the total spending while the vast majority of moves -- nearly 88 percent -- involved free transfers, suggesting cash-strapped clubs were looking for bargains.

"While all clubs needed to freshen up their squads (with the overall number of transfers at a similar level to the 2019 peak), clubs were not as eager to pay transfer fees," the report said.

French players were the nationality that accounted for the highest amount of spending, with $643 million dollars, displacing Brazil from the top spot.

FIFA

Comments

1000 characters

Value of football transfers hit 5-year low in 2021: FIFA

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity shoots to 7.36%, daily cases jump to over 3,500

Covid-19: Pakistan allows booster shots for citizens over 18

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

Govt handing key to Pakistan's economy to IMF: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Rupee gains as Pakistan edges closer to reviving IMF programme

Washington must listen to UN and release Afghan funds: Taliban

Remittances maintain momentum, amount to $2.5bn in December

Australian government cancels Djokovic visa again

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' in third suspected test of the year

Read more stories