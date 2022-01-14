ANL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
AVN 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.59%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.03%)
GGGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GGL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
GTECH 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
YOUW 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 19,450 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,791 Increased By 28.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,018 Increased By 16.3 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar heads for weekly loss as longs lose faith

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: The dollar headed for its largest weekly fall in eight months on Friday as investors trimmed long positions and deemed, for now, that several US rate hikes this year are fully priced in.

In a week where data showed US inflation at its hottest since the early 1980s, selling has forced the greenback through key support against the euro in particular and traders seem content to lighten their bets until a clearer trend emerges.

The dollar index is down about 0.9% for the week, on course for its largest weekly percentage fall since last May and set to halt a rally that has lasted about six months. The index last held at 94.849 in quiet Asia trade.

Dollar edges off lows as US inflation test looms

The euro is up more than 0.8% for the week so far, and has punched out of a range it held since late November. At $1.1457 it doesn't face strong chart resistance until $1.1525.

The yen has rallied 1% over the week, and pushed back through 115 to the dollar, last holding at 114.13.

The moves have come while US interest rate futures have all but locked in four hikes this year. But longer-end yields have fallen slightly on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about reducing the bank's balance sheet.

"Investors appear to be signalling that ending quantitative easing, hiking rates four times and commencing quantitative tightening all in the space of nine months is so aggressive that it will limit the scope for hikes further out," said Derek Halpenny, head of global markets research at MUFG.

"It has in fact reinforced the belief that peak Fed funds will be below 2%," Halpenny said in a note to clients.

"What can change this? We will need to see data on the economy that convinces the market of stronger growth. That could see thinking on the terminal fed funds rate shift higher. That would be the catalyst for renewed dollar strength."

The Antipodean currencies have also been roused from their ranges and will have traders looking closely at labour and inflation data in both countries this month for anything that might prompt further shifts in central bank rhetoric.

The New Zealand dollar is up 1.3% for the week so far and is above its 50-day moving average at $0.6861. The Aussie briefly broke above stubborn resistance around $0.7276 this week, but retreated to that level on Friday.

"Further evidence of strength in the labour market will trigger expectations ... for a potential positive shift in Reserve Bank of Australia rhetoric which will underpin the outlook for the AUD," said Rabobank FX strategist Jane Foley.

"We expect AUD/USD to push higher to $0.74 in H2 2022."

Sterling has been forging ahead, too, defying a political crisis threatening Prime Minister Boris Johnson's position on confidence that Britain's economy can withstand a wave of COVID-19 infections and that rate hikes could begin next month.

The pound traded above its 200-day moving average on Thursday and is heading for a fourth consecutive weekly gain of more than 0.5%. It last bought $1.3707.

In Asia on Friday the Bank of Korea raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25%, as expected, and the South Korean won looked to hang on to a weekly rise of about 0.8%.

China's yuan, on the other hand, has had its gains on the dollar capped by growing expectations of policy easing to soften the landing of a slowing economy. Trade data is due around 0200 GMT.

Other notable moves in overnight trade included the Canadian dollar's retreat from a two-month high as oil prices eased and a rise in the safe-haven Swiss franc to a ten-week peak of 0.9093 per dollar.

Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar heads for weekly loss as longs lose faith

Masses will not forgive PTI for making their lives miserable: Shehbaz Sharif

NA passes ‘mini-budget’, SBP bill amid awful din

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

Australian government cancels Djokovic visa again

PM launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

Prices of petroleum products may soar further

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

Protests in US after Black man shot dead by white off-duty officer

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Read more stories