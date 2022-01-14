US oil may test support at $81.12

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $81.12 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to $79.99.

A five-wave cycle from $66.04 could have ended, immediately after a blow-off above the upper trendline of a rising wedge. Bulls had exhausted their final strength, but still failed to push the price to $83.69, the ultimate target.

The bearish divergence on the hourly MACD would guarantee a further slide. A break above $82.28, which looks highly unlikely, may lead to a gain limited to $83.69.

On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance zone of $82.28 to $83.08.

US oil may peak around $83.69

The failure marked a completion of a wave B, which could be totally reversed by a downward wave C.

A realistic target is $76.63, which is pointed by a rising channel.

