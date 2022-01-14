Pink Residency case: AC completes cross-examination of prosecution witness

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case on Thursday completed cross-examination of a prosecution witness in Pink Residency case against Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majid and others.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case, completed cross-examination of the prosecution witness, Rasool Bux Laghari, and adjourned the case till January 20. Wasim Javed, prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Shahzeb Durrani, Investigation Officer (IO) NAB, Taimoor Aslam, counsel for accused, and witness Laghari appeared before the court.

Aslam as counsel for co-accused Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Shabirand M/s Pink Residency completed cross-examination of witness Laghari, while Umer Aslam as counsel for accused Muhammad Umair and Muhammad Arif Khan adopted cross-examination conducted by Barrister Taimoor Aslam.

The NAB filed Pink Residency case against Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majid and 16 others. The reference pertains to a project, “Pink Residency” in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The accused had been allegedly involved in illegal regularisation of two plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

One of the plots measured 23 acres of land, while the other was of seven acres. The anti-graft body has alleged that financial transactions related to the illegally-regularised plots were conducted through fake bank accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022