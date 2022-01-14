ANL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.43%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.31%)
MLCF 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PACE 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.02%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.35 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.35%)
UNITY 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.76%)
WAVES 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
BR100 4,743 Increased By 15.2 (0.32%)
BR30 19,576 Increased By 28 (0.14%)
KSE100 45,870 Increased By 106.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,060 Increased By 58.6 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Pink Residency case: AC completes cross-examination of prosecution witness

Recorder Report 14 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case on Thursday completed cross-examination of a prosecution witness in Pink Residency case against Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majid and others.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the case, completed cross-examination of the prosecution witness, Rasool Bux Laghari, and adjourned the case till January 20. Wasim Javed, prosecutor National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Shahzeb Durrani, Investigation Officer (IO) NAB, Taimoor Aslam, counsel for accused, and witness Laghari appeared before the court.

Aslam as counsel for co-accused Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Shabirand M/s Pink Residency completed cross-examination of witness Laghari, while Umer Aslam as counsel for accused Muhammad Umair and Muhammad Arif Khan adopted cross-examination conducted by Barrister Taimoor Aslam.

The NAB filed Pink Residency case against Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majid and 16 others. The reference pertains to a project, “Pink Residency” in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The accused had been allegedly involved in illegal regularisation of two plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

One of the plots measured 23 acres of land, while the other was of seven acres. The anti-graft body has alleged that financial transactions related to the illegally-regularised plots were conducted through fake bank accounts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

accountability court Omni group Pink Residency case Abdul Ghani Majid

