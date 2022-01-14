ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 107.76 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.93%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.84%)
FFL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.18%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.55%)
TREET 42.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
TRG 105.46 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.45%)
UNITY 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.66%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.6%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By 13.4 (0.28%)
BR30 19,569 Increased By 21.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,849 Increased By 86.1 (0.19%)
KSE30 18,049 Increased By 47.6 (0.26%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Unidentified man attacks Afghan journalist in Kabul

CPJ 14 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: The Taliban should investigate the recent attack on journalist Noor Mohammad Hashemi and take serious measures to protect Afghan media workers, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today.

At about 4:50 p.m. on January 10, three unidentified men pulled up next to Hashemi, deputy director of the non-profit media outlet Salam Afghanistan Media Organization, while he was driving home in the capital, Kabul, and one of them exited their car and attacked him, according to the journalist, who spoke to CPJ in a phone interview, and reports by his organization and other news and advocacy organizations.

The attacker, who carried a pistol and whose face was covered, forced Hashemi out of his car; the journalist offered the man his car keys and license, but the man refused and started searching the car, according to Hashemi and a video of the incident, which CPJ reviewed.

The attacker pointed his gun at Hashemi and pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire; the journalist grabbed the pistol and hit the attacker on the head with it, and the man punched Hashemi in the eye, he said.

When Hashemi shouted for help, the attacker returned to the car with the two others and fled the scene, the journalist said. Hashemi told CPJ he did not believe the attack was a simple robbery attempt due to the assailant’s refusal to take his car when he offered it.

“Months after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the assault on Noor Mohammad Hashemi is part of a disturbing trend of attacks on the media,” said Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia program coordinator in Washington, D.C. “The Taliban must show its commitment to media safety by thoroughly investigating this attack, determining if it was related to Hashemi’s journalism, and holding the perpetrators accountable.”

Taliban CPJ Afghan journalist journalist Noor Mohammad Hashemi

Comments

Comments are closed.

Unidentified man attacks Afghan journalist in Kabul

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories