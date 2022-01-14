ANL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 107.85 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.01%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.97%)
FFL 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FNEL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGGL 15.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
GTECH 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.53%)
PIBTL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
TELE 18.81 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.51%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.71%)
TREET 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
TRG 105.55 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.54%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.61%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By 16 (0.34%)
BR30 19,581 Increased By 33.3 (0.17%)
KSE100 45,858 Increased By 94.6 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,046 Increased By 44.7 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkey to buy 345,000 tonnes of feed barley

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

HAMBURG: Turkey’s state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase 345,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday. The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 20.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 15 and March 10. A series of consignments are sought for unloading in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Trabzon.

The TMO reserves the right buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, the traders said. Barley already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender. Traders said some exporters have made advance shipments of grains to Turkey to avoid rises in Russia’s grain export tax.

European traders feed barley Turkey’s state grain board TMO

Comments

Comments are closed.

Turkey to buy 345,000 tonnes of feed barley

Red chillies, iodised salt, bread, infant milk: 17pc sales tax on import, supply abolished

14 more bills passed

CPEC SEZs open to entire world: SAPM

Monthly FCA: Discos’ tariff up Rs4.30 for Nov 2021

KE seeks govt’s help in inking GSA with SSGCL

POL products’ prices may soar further

CCI decides to conduct 7th population, housing census

Senate panel told: EoI for PSM sell-off to be invited by May

Procurement of costly furnace oil irks Senate panel

There’re no hard feelings and I wish PM well: Khattak

Read more stories