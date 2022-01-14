Turkey to buy 345,000 tonnes of feed barley

HAMBURG: Turkey’s state grain board TMO has issued an international tender to purchase 345,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday. The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 20.

Shipment is sought between Feb. 15 and March 10. A series of consignments are sought for unloading in the Turkish ports of Derince, Iskenderun, Mersin, Izmir, Bandirma, Tekirdag, Samsun and Trabzon.

The TMO reserves the right buy up to 5% more or less than the tender volume at its own discretion, the traders said. Barley already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender. Traders said some exporters have made advance shipments of grains to Turkey to avoid rises in Russia’s grain export tax.