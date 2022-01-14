ANL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.15%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.12%)
FFL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.92%)
FNEL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.42%)
GGGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GGL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
GTECH 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.53%)
MLCF 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.4%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 34.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
TELE 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.91%)
TPL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 30.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
TREET 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
TRG 105.40 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.39%)
UNITY 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.86%)
WAVES 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
WTL 2.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2%)
YOUW 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
BR100 4,741 Increased By 12.8 (0.27%)
BR30 19,561 Increased By 13.5 (0.07%)
KSE100 45,864 Increased By 100.5 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,057 Increased By 56 (0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
South Korea’s MFG tenders to buy 140,000 tonnes of corn

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

HAMBURG: South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, Jan. 14. The corn is sought in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range, they said.

The first consignment is for arrival in South Korea around April 23. Shipment was sought from March 10-April 8 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, Feb. 18-March 19 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, Feb. 13-March 14 if from South America or Feb. 23-March 24 if from South Africa.

The second consignment is for arrival in South Korea around May 3. Shipment was sought from March 20-April 18 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, Feb. 28-March 29 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, Feb. 23-March 24 if from South America or March 5-April 3 if from South Africa.

The MFG was asking for separate prices offers for corn sourced only from South America or South Africa. The tender continues brisk demand from Asian importers for corn in early January after prices fell from their recent peak in December, with Korean buyers NOFI and KFA together purchasing almost 260,000 tonnes on Tuesday.

US corn futures fell on Wednesday after US Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop reports, including an estimate that the most recent US corn harvest was the second-biggest ever.

MFG corn prices South Korea’s MFG tenders

