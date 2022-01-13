Pakistan's startup ezWiFi announces six-figure pre-seed funding

ezWiFi announced a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round led by Iffi Wahla from E42 Ventures (US) with additional investments from angels like [Naeem Zamindar (PK)][4]. ezWiFi is a Pakistani startup building the sharing economy for WiFi by enabling brick-and-mortar stores to make money by offering their customers free WiFi.

Despite being a young startup, in a short time, ezWiFi has signed up and is providing Free WiFi at more than 100 restaurants across the country including international brands like The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and Second Cup. ezWiFi has also partnered with Unilever, L’Oreal, and Jazz to provide its services at supermarkets, events, and public areas.

Sher Ali Khan, ezWiFi’s Founder and CEO commented,“ezWiFi is a purpose-driven company. We are on a mission to connect the next billion and this funding round is an important milestone in our journey. With it, we have the resources to turbo-charge our growth and build a superstar team.“

Iffi Wahla, Managing Partner at E42 Ventures said, “We are looking to build our presence in Pakistan as we see tremendous potential in what is still a nascent startup ecosystem. ezWiFi has us excited because it offers an opportunity to connect the masses to high-speed Internet while providing value to businesses. With the right investment, not just capital, but with people and infrastructure, we believe ezWiFi has the capability to not only capture the local market but go global and E42 is delighted to be a part of the process.”

Naeem Zamindar, angel investor and Managing Partner at Neem Exponential, remarked, “I love Sher’s vision and how he has created a business model and technology platform that has the potential to enable a billion users with access to the Internet but also enable restaurants, retailers, etc. to digitalize their businesses, marketing and finances over time.“

Along with the ability to make money from WiFi, ezWiFi offers businesses a mobile and web application where they can view analytics, run promotions, build customer lists, collect feedback and manage multiple locations.

ezWiFi is aggressively scaling up operations in Pakistan and hiring for multiple positions in the company. After capturing the Pakistani market, the startup plans to expand into other markets in Africa, South Asia, and GCC.

To learn more about ezWiFi, join the team or be a part of the sharing economy for WiFi, visit ezwi.fi.