Country reports highest Covid-19 infections in 4 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Wednesday, reported highest Covid-19 infections within the past four months as the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) coronavirus-related data compiled during past 24 hours says that the country has detected 2,074 cases after conducting 44,120 tests.

The NCOC further said that Pakistan also registered 13 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number since December 15, 2021, pushing the death toll to 28,987.

Last time, Pakistan reported 2,060 cases on September 24. Following the detection of new cases, the positivity ratio has reached 4.70 percent and overall infections have jumped to 1,309,248, while the recovery ratio in the country has also started declining as on January 4, 2022, recovery ratio was standing at 97 percent, which now has declined to 96.2 percent.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since mid-October

The country so far has reported 1,259,699 people recovered from the virus. The country’s partial vaccinations, as of Tuesday, moved up to 163.65 million after 811,901 more people received the jabs, while fully vaccinated people stand at 75,225,220 of which 496,717 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, the NCOC data said.

Sindh province has reported most of the cases and deaths in the past 24 hours as it announced detecting 1,402 new coronavirus cases, nine Covid-19 deaths, which took the provincial case tally to 490,010, and death tally to 7,691.

Punjab reported 445 new coronavirus cases and two deaths, which took the provincial caseload to 448,924 and death tally to 13,083. The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) reported 52 new cases and two deaths taking the provincial caseload 181,842 and death tally to 5,945.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) reported 165 new Covid-19 cases and no death taking Islamabad’s caseload to 109,660, while death toll remains at 967. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) reported seven new Covid-19 cases and no deaths, taking the caseload to 34,715 and death toll remains at 748.

Balochistan reported three new coronavirus cases and no deaths, taking the provincial caseload to 33,664 and death tally remains at 367. Gilgit-Baltistan in the past 24 hours has reported no coronavirus case and death, the Covid-19 caseload in GB remains 10,433 and deaths stand at 186.

