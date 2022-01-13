Reports on Nawaz Sharif’s condition: AGP asks Punjab govt to constitute medical board

ISLAMABAD: The Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) has asked the Punjab provincial government to form a medical board for examining former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s reports, filed before the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the letter, which the AGP Khalid Jawed Khan wrote to the Punjab government, the federal cabinet discussed the matter and instructed the AGP office to initiate proceedings for apparent violation of the undertakings given before the LHC.

The Punjab government is requested to constitute a medical board/committee to examine the documents submitted as medical reports by the Sharifs. The purpose of this exercise is to seek an expert medical opinion regarding the physical condition of Nawaz and his ability to travel back to Pakistan, it added.

“The medical board may examine the documents submitted by the petitioner in the court and evaluate all the known and reported facts and public activities of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to form an opinion, if any, on this subject.”

“Once the expert medical opinion is available, this office shall proceed as per the order of the court,” said the letter.

The letter stated that undertakings were incorporated in the order of the high court; “Pursuant to the undertakings given before the Lahore High Court, the petitioner (Mian Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif) through Counsel submitted eight documents claiming to be periodical medical reports in respect of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. The last available report dated July 8, 2021, was filed vide letter dated Aug 3, 2021.”

“In view of the apparent present physical condition of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif as available in the media and given the fact that he had left the country claiming to be in extremely critical condition which prima facie improved significantly after his arrival in London and the fact that he has apparently never been hospitalized and his political, social and other recreational activities have continued uninterrupted and regularly reported in media may indicate that severe ailment, if any, that may have existed in past is no longer evident or constraint his activities.

This also indicates that Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif may be fit to travel back to Pakistan as per the solemn and binding undertakings and commitment made before Lahore High Court.”

“This is further reinforced by the public statements made and reported in the media by his close family members, including Shehbaz, and other political associates who recently met him in London. However, any firm view or opinion on his health and physical condition and fitness to travel could only be formed on the basis of independent expert medical opinion.”

