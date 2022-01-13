Fertilizer shortage, Murree tragedy: Adjournment motions submitted in Punjab PA

LAHORE: Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Peoples Party and Secretary General Central Punjab Syed Hassan Murtaza on Wednesday submitted adjournment motions in Punjab Assembly on shortage of fertilizer and incident of Murree. According to the resolution there is a severe shortage of fertilizer in Punjab and black marketing is on its peak.

The farmers were worried over the non-availability of fertilizer for the sowing of wheat. Farmers were getting one bag of fertilizer after waiting for hours in queues. The farmers were unable to fulfill their needs with one or two bags available on government rates. Hassan Murtaza while showing his concern over the availability of one bag of fertilizer at Rs 2800 instead of Rs 1000 said the farmers of Punjab including the areas of Faisalabad and Chiniot were worried.

In another adjournment motion filed by Hassan Murtaza on Murree incident in which 23 people lost their lives including women and children due to sheer mismanagement of the PTI government in Punjab. There was no arrangement by the government for clearance of roads blocked due to snow fall. Hotel owners in Murree charged Rs 50,000 rent for one room instead of Rs 5000. Parking owners charged Rs 1000 to Rs 5000 per car. People were forced to spend night on roads due to high hotel fares and parking fares.

As per the resolution it is the failure of the Excise department Punjab due to which the hotels charged high fares from the tourists. People were looking towards district administration, Police, Rescue and other departments for help. Therefore, it is requested that these issues of public importance should be brought under discussion at once in the House by suspending the proceedings.

