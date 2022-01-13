PFA launches Star Rating Programme for hotels, restaurants

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a “Star Rating Programme” in accordance with the international standards to motivate and support the restaurant industry to provide good quality food and service to customers.

Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that this pilot project will help to determine the standards of the hotel and restaurants in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. This will create a competitive environment between the food businesses for better services. Each restaurant is marked with a star to show its ranking. This program will act as an evaluating/measuring tool to reward the food businesses.

DG PFA said that Initially, PFA has decided to cover 250 restaurants for giving star rating in this pilot project and adding that mystery shoppers be recruited and trained to evaluate the restaurants randomly and anonymously. PFA will also train their officers before introducing a rating system. These anonymous people will visit different restaurants as a visitor meanwhile stars will be provided by an independent monitoring mechanism.

He said that Mobile App by the name Star Rating will be launched for the public also and would be available for android and iOS Phone users.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022