ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA launches Star Rating Programme for hotels, restaurants

Recorder Report 13 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a “Star Rating Programme” in accordance with the international standards to motivate and support the restaurant industry to provide good quality food and service to customers.

Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana said that this pilot project will help to determine the standards of the hotel and restaurants in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi. This will create a competitive environment between the food businesses for better services. Each restaurant is marked with a star to show its ranking. This program will act as an evaluating/measuring tool to reward the food businesses.

DG PFA said that Initially, PFA has decided to cover 250 restaurants for giving star rating in this pilot project and adding that mystery shoppers be recruited and trained to evaluate the restaurants randomly and anonymously. PFA will also train their officers before introducing a rating system. These anonymous people will visit different restaurants as a visitor meanwhile stars will be provided by an independent monitoring mechanism.

He said that Mobile App by the name Star Rating will be launched for the public also and would be available for android and iOS Phone users.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

hotels restaurants Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Star Rating Programme

Comments

Comments are closed.

PFA launches Star Rating Programme for hotels, restaurants

Govt, SBP recommend ban on cryptocurrency

Sri Lanka seeks new China loan

‘Mini-budget’ to trigger ‘tsunami’ of taxes: Opposition

‘Mini-budget’, SBP bill: MNAs expected to cast their vote today

Country reports highest Covid-19 infections in 4 months

Key challenges set in motion in-house change?

‘Mini-budget’: Business council lists its concerns

Funds’ embezzlement case: Shehbaz’s daughter, son-in-law declared absconders

PM praises role of ISI

SC verdict on Urdu, Punjabi: federal, Punjab govts asked to reply

Read more stories