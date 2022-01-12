ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
US crude stockpiles fall to 2018 lows, gasoline inventories surge: EIA

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

US crude oil stockpiles fell more than expected to their lowest levels since October 2018, but gasoline inventories surged due to weak demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels in the week to Jan. 7 to 413.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

US crude inventories have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, and overall inventories have been tightening across the globe as major producers struggle to increase supply even as demand rises.

Major holders of crude barrels in the US Gulf Coast have been reducing inventories. Overall, stocks at the Gulf, where roughly half of US refining capacity is located, fell to their lowest levels since January 2020.

Oil prices shrug off Omicron to reach two-month high

US gasoline stocks rose by 8 million barrels in the week to 240.8 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 2.4 million-barrel rise.

Gasoline product supplied fell last week to 7.9 million barrels per day, its lowest level since February 2021. The four-week moving average dropped to 8.7 million bpd.

"In a matter of weeks, we've fallen to really paltry demand - we're approaching pandemic type demand levels and I don't know if it is Omicron-related or not but people are hunkering down in a big way," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York.?

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for US crude futures fell by 2.5 million barrels last week, the EIA said.

"The freeze in the Dakotas shut the Keystone pipe for one day - that's where the Cushing number is coming from," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Oil prices added to gains on the news, with US by 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT), while Brent rose 92 cents to $84.64 a barrel.

The crude drawdowns came even as refiners cut activity, with runs down by 294,000 bpd and utilization rates falling 1.4 percentage points in the week.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 2.5 million barrels.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 784,000 bpd, the EIA said.

