ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Saudi National Bank gets $750 million via debut 'sustainable' sukuk

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

DUBAI: Saudi National Bank, the kingdom's largest lender that is 50.4% indirectly owned by the government, sold $750 million in debut "sustainable" sukuk on Wednesday after demand topped $3.2 billion, a bank document showed.

The five-year Islamic bonds launched at 85 basis points (bps) over US Treasuries (UST), tightened from initial price guidance of around 110 bps over UST, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Bankers have said the Gulf is expected to issue more debt aimed at environmentally-friendly uses, catalysed by governments pushing plans to meet ballooning demand from investors focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Proceeds from SNB's debt sale will be used for projects eligible under its Sustainable Finance Framework, such as funding renewable energy-generating facilities, including loans to develop such projects, as well as loans related to tree-planting.

HSBC was the sole ESG structuring agent on SNB's sukuk sale and was joined on the deal by Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities and SNB Capital.

More supply of ESG-related debt is expected from the Gulf soon. Abu Dhabi solar energy firm Sweihan PV Power Company could begin a sale of amortising green bonds as soon as Thursday, a bank document showed on Wednesday, through which it aims to raise around $728 million.

