PM Imran visits ISI headquarters, briefed on national security, Afghanistan

  • Appreciates professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national interests
BR Web Desk 12 Jan, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with key federal ministers visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters where he was given a briefing on the country's national security and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum welcomed the delegation at the agency’s headquarters. Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present during the visit.

"A comprehensive briefing followed by a discussion on national security and regional dynamics with a focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan was held," the PMO statement said.

"Prime Minister appreciated the services of Inter-Services Intelligence for national security, stability, and prosperity and expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national interests," it added.

ISI chief briefs PM, COAS about evolving Afghan situation

The PM has made multiple visits to ISI headquarters. In September 2021, the premier visited the ISI's headquarters and was briefed on the national security and regional dynamics.

In another visit last year, he chaired a meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee there which was attended by heads of intelligence agencies, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and senior members of the federal cabinet.

