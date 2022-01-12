ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,748 Decreased By -0.6 (-0.01%)
BR30 19,692 Decreased By -103.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 45,916 Increased By 35.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,070 Increased By 13.9 (0.08%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

  • Applies for listing at PSX, will issue 25 million shares at floor price of Rs32
Ali Ahmed 12 Jan, 2022
Courtesy: Regal Automobiles
Courtesy: Regal Automobiles

Regal Automobile Industries Limited has applied for listing on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), marking the start of 2022 after a stellar year for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021.

The company will look to raise Rs800 million through the issuance of 25 million shares at a floor price of Rs32, according to a notice posted on the PSX website.

The company said that it will utilise the funds to invest in its electric vehicle (EV) assembly line.

In 2017, Regal Automobiles Industries Limited was established as a technical venture between China's DFSK (Dong Feng Sokon) and RP Group, a Pakistan business conglomerate, to manufacture and market Prince vehicles in Pakistan. Its DFSK Glory 580 is currently competing in the crossover SUV market.

As per the company’s prospectus, the issue consists of 25,000,000 ordinary shares (23.3% of the total post-IPO paid-up capital).

Octopus Digital listed on PSX

Successful bidders shall be provisionally allotted 75% of the issue size i.e. 18,750,000 shares and the remaining shall be offered to retail investors through the general public portion.

The company has also signed agreements to sell 7,150,000 ordinary shares (6.7% of the total post-IPO paid-up capital) at a price of Rs35.2/share, at a premium of 10% to the floor price through pre-IPO private placement.

Arif Habib Limited expects KSE-100 to make history next year

“Any excessive funds raised, in case the strike price is determined above the floor price, would be utilised either to fund the internal working capital requirement of Regal or to make further investment in the expansion of EV plant, as may be decided by the board of directors of Regal,” it added.

Citing market opportunity in the budding EV sector, the company said that in 2019, the number of EV units sold increased to 2.3 million units, from 2.1 million, for year-on-year growth of 9%.

Highest IPOs on PSX in 2021 after six years: Rs20bn raised by firms

The PSX also saw record offerings in 2021 where the bourse witnessed eight IPOs, including 2 GEM board offerings, highest after 2015. Total amount raised from investors from these eight offerings clocked in at Rs20 billion during 2021.

Electric vehicle PSX stock IPO EV Listings Regal Automobile Industries Limited

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan's Regal Automobile Industries looks to raise Rs800mn through IPO

Covid-19: Pakistan logs over 2,000 new cases for the first time since September

Despite Covid, Pakistan’s economic fundamentals remained stable, says Baqir

Pakistan's rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Accountability court declares Shehbaz's daughter, son-in-law proclaimed absconders

Sri Lanka rules out IMF bailout, seeks new China loan

Ramiz Raja to propose quadrangular series to revive Pakistan-India cricket

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Erdogan says will lower Turkish prices soon as possible

Infant milk, bread: Govt will urge IMF to be flexible: Tarin

Read more stories