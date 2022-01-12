ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,765 Increased By 16.9 (0.36%)
BR30 19,889 Increased By 94 (0.48%)
KSE100 46,029 Increased By 147.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 18,127 Increased By 70.6 (0.39%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Business Recorder
Jan 12, 2022
Business & Finance

Mercedes-Benz to assemble its EQS electric luxury sedan in India

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

NEW DELHI: German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz plans to start local assembly of its EQS electric sedan in India this year, part of a broader push to electrify its portfolio in Asia, the head of its India unit said on Wednesday.

Mercedes, which will be the first global luxury carmaker to assemble electric vehicles (EVs) in India, expects to start selling the locally-assembled EQS in the Indian market in the fourth quarter of this year, Martin Schwenk told reporters.

The company started selling imported models of its EQC electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) in India in 2020, and has been developing an "EV roadmap" for the country over the past two years, though the plans are at an early stage, Schwenk said.

"Now we bring a car from an imported to a domestically produced vehicle because it has underlying volume and product potential," he said.

Mercedes-Benz's hands-free drive system clears German authority

Sales of EVs, especially luxury electric cars, make up a fraction of total vehicle sales in India, chiefly because of low demand and high prices, as well as a lack of a local supply chain, including battery manufacturing.

Further, high import duties on EVs - India taxes fully built imported cars at as high as 100% - are a deterrent for companies. Tesla Inc has been lobbying the Indian government over the past year to slash import rates on EVs to as low as 40%.

Schwenk did not comment on how much Mercedes would invest in its EV push in India, but said the company has invested 4 billion rupees ($54 million) in the country over the past two years, taking its total investments there to $351 million.

Globally, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) by 2030 to develop battery EVs as it prepares to take on Tesla, the company said in July.

Mercedes Benz Mercedes carmaker

