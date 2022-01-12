ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By 14.3 (0.3%)
BR30 19,873 Increased By 77.6 (0.39%)
KSE100 46,009 Increased By 128.3 (0.28%)
KSE30 18,116 Increased By 59.2 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Most Gulf bourses gain in early trade

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Wednesday after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in his testimony to Congress.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.4%, led by a 2.1% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden).

Ma'aden is aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050, said Yasir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, steadied after rising in the previous session on expectations that fuel demand will continue to strengthen as the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates more slowly than expected.

Most Gulf bourses gain; Abu Dhabi extends losses

Among other gainers, Saudi Aramco added 0.3%.

The oil behemoth has notified at least five Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude oil in February, same as January, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The Qatari index increased 0.5%, with Vodafone Qatar advancing 1.8%, while Qatar National Bank climbed 1.4%, after lender reported a 10% rise in annual net profit driven by loan growth.

Powell told a congressional hearing on his confirmation for a second term at the helm of the central bank that the economy could weather the COVID-19 surge and was ready for tighter monetary policy.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.3%, on course to extend losses for a seventh session. It was hit by a 0.9% rise in the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Dana Gas rose 1% after the energy firm and its partner Crescent Petroleum achieved 50% gas production growth in Kurdistan Region of Iraq over past 3 years.

Dubai's main share index slipped 0.2%, weighed down by a 1.1% gain in Emirates NBD Bank.

