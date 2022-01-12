ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
China suspends another two United Airlines flights from Jan 24 over COVID-19 cases

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

BEIJING: China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that it would suspend two United Airlines flights from San Francisco to Shanghai from the week of Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight.

It will also suspend China Southern Airlines from operating four flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou from the week of Jan. 31 after 10 passengers tested positive, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.

Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

China's aviation regulator has in recent weeks ordered the cancellation of more than 60 scheduled flights from the United States.

