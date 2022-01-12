ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
Qureshi concludes two-day official visit to Romania

Press Release 12 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi undertook an official visit to Romania from 9-10 January 2022, on the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu, said a press release.

During the bilateral talks, the two foreign ministers reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Discussions focused on exploring possibilities to further deepen engagement in different sectors, including commerce & trade, investment, defence, education, labour, science & technology, and culture. It was agreed to hold the next round of Bilateral Political Consultations soon in Islamabad and to revive the Joint Economic Commission.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated Romania’s support for Pakistan within the EU, particularly for GSP+ status. Exchanging views on regional issues the Foreign Minister briefed his Romanian counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the ongoing human rights violations in IIOJK.

Pakistan and Romania signed two MoUs during the visit relating to Award of scholarships to Pakistani students by Politehnica University of Bucharest; and Cooperation between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Romanian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI).

The Foreign Minister also called on the Romanian Prime Minister, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to build a broad-based and substantive relationship with Romania. He thanked Romanian government for announcing gift of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine. Prime Minister Ciuca appreciated Pakistan’s facilitation in evacuation of Romanian nationals from Afghanistan.

During the Foreign Minister’s meeting with the Romanian Minister for Economy, the two sides appreciated increasing bilateral trade despite Covid and discussed ways to further enhance economic ties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

