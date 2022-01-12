CM examines feasibility of tram project in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office on Tuesday, to review the feasibility of the tram project from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo along the Lahore Canal.

Talking on this occasion, the CM disclosed that launching Pakistan’s first electric tram in Lahore was being deliberated upon by the government.

He directed that the feasibility should be given final shape without delay for proceeding further and asked the quarters concerned to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing schemes in Lahore as the development projects would provide substantial relief to the Lahoreiites.

The development in Lahore is important and the PTI-led government was committed to further improving the standard of facilities, he said.

The CM maintained that spate of development work would improve the quality of life and a 1000-bed general hospital would be built at Ferozepur road near IT tower over 124 Kanal area.

The past government launched Rs 67 billion schemes in its 3rd year in power in Lahore sans orange line metro train project; he added and pointed out that the incumbent government has launched 86 billion worth projects in its 3rd year.

Regrettably, the projects were started without proper planning and the people are facing the consequences as the exhibitory projects have tremendously burdened the provincial kitty. However, the PTI government has designed projects to improve the city’s infrastructure with prudent planning, the CM added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022