PCB scraps PSL 7 opening ceremony due to 'cost, rise in Covid cases'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not hold an "extravagant" opening ceremony of the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to a rise in coronavirus cases, and reduce expenditure that is incurred by franchises.

Instead, the board will hold a low-scale ceremony, to be called a "curtain-raiser", at the start of the inaugural match of the PSL 7, a PCB spokesperson told Business Recorder on Tuesday.

The official added that the board had decided against holding an extravagant ceremony due to a rise in Covid-19 cases, and logistical issues.

“The cost of the opening ceremony, which is millions of rupees, is incurred by franchises, which increases their expenditure and reduces profit. Therefore, we have decided to hold only a low-scale curtain-raiser this year,” he said.

The short ceremony will include a speech by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja after which the first match of the tournament will be played. The opening match will be played between defending champions Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the National Stadium, Karachi on January 27.

This will be the first time since the inception of the league that the marquee tournament will start without a proper opening ceremony. The first four opening ceremonies were held in Dubai while the opening ceremony for the 5th season was held in Karachi.

Last year’s opening ceremony was also not performed live. It was pre-recorded in Turkey and played for the fans in the stadium.

The seventh season of PSL kicks off on January 27 and concludes on February 27. The first 15 matches will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from February 10 to 27.