ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By 15.1 (0.32%)
BR30 19,795 Increased By 132.9 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,881 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,057 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Raducanu suffers crushing defeat by Rybakina in Sydney opener

Reuters 11 Jan, 2022

SYDNEY: US Open champion Emma Raducanu was crushed 6-0 6-1 by in-form ninth seed Elena Rybakina at the Sydney Tennis Classic on Tuesday.

Briton Raducanu, playing her first match this season, was comprehensively outplayed in the opening set as her Kazakh opponent took advantage of her unsteady serve, which included four double faults.

Rybakina, runner-up to world number one Ash Barty in the Adelaide International on Sunday, kept up the intensity in the second set and clinched the win in just under an hour.

Raducanu was consistently troubled by Rybakina's deep returns, allowing the 19-year-old little time to settle and leading to a slew of unforced errors.

The loss was a blow to Raducanu's preparations for the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open, having withdrawn from the warm-up event in Melbourne last week following a positive test for COVID-19.

Fellow Briton Andy Murray had an easier time against Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic, cruising to a 6-3 6-1 win in the ATP 250 tournament at the same venue.

The three-times Grand Slam champion suffered defeat in his first match of the season in Melbourne but looked in fine touch against Durasovic, who was forced into a number of errors by the Murray backhand.

"It is perfect conditions here... I was hoping to get matches in Melbourne last week, but that didn't happen. Thankfully the tournament organisers and Tennis Australia agreed to give me a wild card here," said Murray.

Earlier, Olympic champion Belinda Bencic made a solid start to 2022 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the second round and local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic also advanced.

Swiss Bencic, who heads into the Australian Open bidding to add a maiden Grand Slam singles title to her Tokyo Games gold, broke Haddad Maia three times on Ken Rosewall Arena.

World number 45 Tomljanovic beat Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 6-2 6-3 to set up a second-round match with Spanish fifth seed Paula Badosa.

Elsewhere, Argentine Federico Delbonis was beaten by lucky loser Denis Kudla of the United States 6-3 6-1 while Brandon Nakashima beat Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely 7-6(2) 7-6(0).

