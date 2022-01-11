KCR project: Work to invite private investors in final stages, says Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Tuesday said that work on finalising Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) for the approval to invite private sector investment is in final stages.

The minister in a tweet post hoped the project would change Karachi’s public transport system that for decades has seen under-investment and dilapidated infrastructure.

Last month, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati informed the parliamentary panel that the Rs220 billion KCR project in Karachi would revolutionise domestic travel in the metropolis.

He said seed money has been arranged and that completion of the project will take 36 months.

Last year, PM Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of KCR project. The KCR project, when completed, will include a 43km-long dual carriage track, including 29km elevated, along with 24 level crossings and 16 stations.

This project is expected to convert the old KCR into a mass transit system, which will help minimise traffic congestion in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Umar said that 20,646 citizens used the newly-launched Karachi's Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) on the first day of its normal commercial operation.

The BRTS was fully operational on Monday after almost six years since its groundbreaking. The duration will be from 7am to 10 pm.

The bus service will start from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and terminate at Municipal Park after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 25 stations along its route.

The Green Line BRT is supposed to facilitate the travel of approximately 300,000 passengers daily.