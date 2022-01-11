ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By -13.4 (-0.28%)
BR30 19,634 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,725 Decreased By -162.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,974 Decreased By -103.2 (-0.57%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Soybeans tick up, gains curbed by improved South American weather outlook

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans edged higher on Tuesday, although gains were limited by forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America.

Corn gained ground, while wheat eased as traders squared positions ahead of key supply-demand and stocks reports from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) due on Wednesday.

The Chicago Board of Trade's (CBOT) most-active soybean contract rose 0.1% to $13.86-3/4 a bushel, as of 0347 GMT. Corn added 0.3% to $6.01-1/2 a bushel and wheat fell 0.1% to $7.61-1/2 a bushel.

The soybean market is under pressure from forecasts for beneficial moisture in the six- to 10-day period in drought-hit areas of southern Brazil and Argentina.

Dry weather has threatened crop prospects in those areas, prompting several private analysts last week to slash their projections for Brazil's soybean harvest.

Brazilian soybean farmers have started to reap their crop in the states of Parana and Mato Grosso, with an overall 0.2% of the country's planted area already harvested, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

Ukraine has exported 33.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.2% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Ahead of the USDA's reports, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report the tightest US Dec. 1 wheat stocks since 2007, and the largest US winter wheat seedings since 2016.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of wheat futures, traders said.

Soybeans Chicago Board of Trade US Department of Agriculture

