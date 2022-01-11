ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 19,619 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,756 Decreased By -131.8 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,994 Decreased By -83.8 (-0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
South Korean won jumps as investors hope for BoK rate hike

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

South Korea's won led gains among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday, firming by 0.5% as upbeat economic data fuelled speculation that its central bank will raise interest rates, while telecom shares led gains in Singapore equities.

The Thai baht, Singapore's dollar, and the Malaysian ringgit firmed 0.1% to 0.3% as the greenback stalled awaiting incumbent Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's nomination hearing later in the day for new clues on policy normalisation.

The won strengthened to 1,193.40 per dollar in its best trading session in almost three weeks, as robust partial trade data for January added to the case for monetary policy tightening by the Bank of Korea (BoK) when it meets on Friday.

Maybank analysts said the won was benefitting from declining COVID-19 infections, a fading concern over geopolitical tensions following a North Korean hypersonic missile test, as well as a warning from the finance minister that currency moves were being watched.

"Focus shifts to BoK monetary policy meeting as we look for a 25 basis point hike," the Maybank analysts said in a note, noting that that stubbornly high inflation should prompt the central bank to continue its tightening cycle, having raised rates twice already.

The country's finance ministry late on Monday warned currency market movements would be closely monitored after the won traded at a one-and-a-half year low. Analysts expect the USD/KRW exchange rate to be capped at 1,200.

The Philippine peso fell 0.1%, missing a broader rally as the country's imports continued to outpace exports in November, taking its trade deficit to $4.71 billion.

"With global crude oil prices staying elevated at the start of this year, the Philippines could continue to experience large trade deficits in the near term and pressure on the peso to weaken should persist in 2022," said Nicholas Mapa, senior economist for Philippines at ING.

The rupiah extended gains after Indonesian authorities on Monday relaxed a ban on shipments of thermal coal, one of the Southeast Asian country main exports.

Meanwhile, Asian equities were tepid on mixed cues from Wall Street overnight.

Singapore shares led gains with a 0.4% rise after Singapore Telecommunication (Singtel) jumped 4% on media reports claiming it was considering divesting its Australian fibre assets worth billions of dollars.

Singtel, however, said in a statement that there was no assurance a deal would occur.

Highlights

** Shares of Indonesia's major coal miners rose on Tuesday but failed to lift the Jakarta benchmark index, down 0.2%

** Top gainers on FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl Index include RHB Bank Bhd up 5.5% and Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd up 4.2%

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.2 basis points at 6.465%

