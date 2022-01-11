ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
Jan 11, 2022
Iran FM to discuss strategic agreement with China

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

DUBAI: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit China by the end of the week to discuss the 25-year cooperation agreement signed by the two countries, the spokesman of the foreign ministry told a news conference in Tehran on Monday.

China and Iran signed in March 2021 a “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement to boost economic and political relations. China became a lifeline for Iran’s economy after the U.S. withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear agreement agreed between major powers and Tehran.

“The foreign minister will discuss various issues, including the 25-year agreement,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The visit comes as talks are under way in Vienna between Iran and major powers to revive the 2015 deal, which restrained Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions. Hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is also due to visit Russia, Khatibzadeh said, without specifying a date.

