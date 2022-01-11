KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Imperial Limited 30.09.2021 - 74.430 0.75 28.01.2022 21.01.2022 Year End 10.00. A.M. To AGM 28.01.2022 Chenab Limited 30.06.2017 - - - 28.01.2022 - Year End 11.00. A.M. AGM Chenab Limited 30.06.2018 - - - 28.01.2022 - Year End 02.00. P.M. AGM ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022