Dividend/Bonus Announcements
11 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Imperial Limited 30.09.2021 - 74.430 0.75 28.01.2022 21.01.2022
Year End 10.00. A.M. To
AGM 28.01.2022
Chenab Limited 30.06.2017 - - - 28.01.2022 -
Year End 11.00. A.M.
AGM
Chenab Limited 30.06.2018 - - - 28.01.2022 -
Year End 02.00. P.M.
AGM
===============================================================================================================
