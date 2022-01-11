Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
11 Jan 2022
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 10, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
U.S $ (O/M) 178.50 179.00 DKK 26.61 26.71
SAUDIA RIYAL 47.00 47.50 NOK 19.81 19.91
UAE DIRHAM 49.00 50.00 SEK 19.27 19.37
EURO 199.50 201.50 AUD $ 126.00 127.50
UK POUND 239.00 242.00 CAD $ 138.80 140.20
JAPANI YEN 1.50720 1.52720 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30
CHF 190.42 191.42 CHINESE YUAN 27.00 28.00
AFGHANI RUPEE 1.60 1.90
=========================================================================
