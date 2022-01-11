ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (January 10, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
U.S $ (O/M)         178.50    179.00   DKK                 26.61    26.71
SAUDIA RIYAL         47.00     47.50   NOK                 19.81    19.91
UAE DIRHAM           49.00     50.00   SEK                 19.27    19.37
EURO                199.50    201.50   AUD $              126.00   127.50
UK POUND            239.00    242.00   CAD $              138.80   140.20
JAPANI YEN         1.50720   1.52720   INDIAN RUPEE         2.10     2.30
CHF                 190.42    191.42   CHINESE YUAN        27.00    28.00
                                       AFGHANI RUPEE        1.60     1.90
=========================================================================

