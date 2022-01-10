ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Euro zone bond yields hold near multi-year peaks with eyes on central banks

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

MILAN: Euro zone bond yields clung to recent peaks on Monday, with benchmark German government borrowing costs holding near 2-1/2-year highs, as expectations for Federal Reserve policy tightening kept global debt markets on edge.

Euro area bonds sold off heavily last week after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed some policymakers wanted to move even faster to tighten policy.

A strong US December inflation report, due on Wednesday, could raise the pressure for the Fed to rise rates as soon as March.

A Reuters poll predicts consumer prices have risen 7% year-on-year last month, up from 6.8% in November.

"Bond yields are likely to continue to be driven by investor expectations on the start, the speed and the length of the Fed's rate-hike cycle and possible quantitative tightening scenarios," UniCredit strategists wrote in a note to clients.

Investors are also digesting euro zone inflation numbers, following data showing December consumer prices at another record high.

European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said on Saturday rising energy prices may force the ECB to stop "looking through" high inflation and act to temper price growth, particularly if the green transition proves inflationary.

By 0800 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was almost flat on the day at -0.032%, having risen as far as -0.031% last week, its highest since May 2019.

Italy's 10-year yield was up 1.2 bp to 1.33%, a new high since July 2020.

US 10-year Treasury yields continued trending up, rising 3.6 bps to a new two-year high.

Eurozone bond yields

