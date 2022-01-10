CPEC: Gwadar likely to have 50-bed modern hospital by Dec

ISLAMABAD: Under the game changer China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project, the Chinese government is financing the Pak-China Friendship Hospital being established over 68 acres of land which would be equipped with a modern medical facility for the people of the port city of Gwadar.

The project has been proposed for implementation of Phase-II of 50-beds hospital to be constructed under the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Business Plan (Federal PSDP), an official source told APP while updating on the mega project.

The Hospital would create employment opportunities for the local masses as a total of 40 local jobs would be generated whereas civil work had started by November 2020 which was expected to be completed by December 2022, he said.