ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

RTO Peshawar surpasses Q2 tax collection target

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: The Regional Tax Office (RTO), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved its tax-collection target in the second quarter of the current financial year 2022, but collected an additional Rs600 million of its set target. It is noted to mention here that RTO Peshawar has achieved its 85 percent tax collection target in the first six month of the current financial year, which remained an achievable target in the previous fiscal year, which is the highest collection in the history of RTO.

Talking to reporters, Commissioner of the RTO Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat praised the performance of all zonal commissioners and expressed the hope that tax officials and subordinate staff would continue work with the same passion and dedication.

He also hoped that the RTO Peshawar will achieve its tax-collection target set for the current fiscal year 2022.

The RTO Peshawar said the FBR has increased the tax-collection target of regional tax office Peshawar by 90 percent in the present fiscal year as compared to the FY 2021, which is the highest one in the whole country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Board of Revenue RTO RTO Peshawar Q2 tax collection target Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

RTO Peshawar surpasses Q2 tax collection target

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories