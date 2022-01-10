RTO Peshawar surpasses Q2 tax collection target

PESHAWAR: The Regional Tax Office (RTO), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has achieved its tax-collection target in the second quarter of the current financial year 2022, but collected an additional Rs600 million of its set target. It is noted to mention here that RTO Peshawar has achieved its 85 percent tax collection target in the first six month of the current financial year, which remained an achievable target in the previous fiscal year, which is the highest collection in the history of RTO.

Talking to reporters, Commissioner of the RTO Peshawar, Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat praised the performance of all zonal commissioners and expressed the hope that tax officials and subordinate staff would continue work with the same passion and dedication.

He also hoped that the RTO Peshawar will achieve its tax-collection target set for the current fiscal year 2022.

The RTO Peshawar said the FBR has increased the tax-collection target of regional tax office Peshawar by 90 percent in the present fiscal year as compared to the FY 2021, which is the highest one in the whole country.

