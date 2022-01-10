Renovation work inaugurated

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated upgradation and renovation work from Schon Circle to Boats Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi, Clifton. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Senior PPP leader Najmi Alam, Karamullah Waqasi and other officials were also present.

The rehabilitation and upgradation work is being carried out under Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Program. The Administrator said that the upgrading work will further enhance the beauty of the city. “Sindh government is making Karachi a city of lights once again as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he added

He said that the provincial government was carrying out development activities without any discrimination in the city as per its promise. He said that four major parks along with the ‘Food Street’ will also be rehabilitated.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Gizri football ground was being converted into a sports complex. A sports complex equipped with modern facilities was also being constructed in Sherpao Colony The Administrator said that roads around the Civil Hospital Karachi are being renovated. “Work is being started on 18 projects in Karachi. Funds are being released for mega projects of Sindh government in Karachi,” he said. He said that 250 diesel hybrid buses would be brought to Karachi on January 31 while buses for Orange Line BRTS would arrive by March 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022