ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Jan 10, 2022
Pakistan

Renovation work inaugurated

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, and Sindh Government Spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated upgradation and renovation work from Schon Circle to Boats Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi, Clifton. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Senior PPP leader Najmi Alam, Karamullah Waqasi and other officials were also present.

The rehabilitation and upgradation work is being carried out under Karachi Neighbourhood Improvement Program. The Administrator said that the upgrading work will further enhance the beauty of the city. “Sindh government is making Karachi a city of lights once again as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” he added

He said that the provincial government was carrying out development activities without any discrimination in the city as per its promise. He said that four major parks along with the ‘Food Street’ will also be rehabilitated.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Gizri football ground was being converted into a sports complex. A sports complex equipped with modern facilities was also being constructed in Sherpao Colony The Administrator said that roads around the Civil Hospital Karachi are being renovated. “Work is being started on 18 projects in Karachi. Funds are being released for mega projects of Sindh government in Karachi,” he said. He said that 250 diesel hybrid buses would be brought to Karachi on January 31 while buses for Orange Line BRTS would arrive by March 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Clifton Sindh Government Spokesperson Schon Circle Boats Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi Renovation work

