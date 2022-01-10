ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields up

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday as December inflation in the bloc jumped unexpectedly to another record high and US jobs data presented further evidence of a tight labour market.

Consumer prices in the bloc were up 5% year-on-year in December, defying analyst expectations in a Reuters poll that inflation had peaked and would fall to 4.7% from 4.9% in November. And jobs data showed that, although the US economy added fewer than half the jobs that a Reuters poll had forecast, the unemployment rate dropped and average earnings rose more than expected, underscoring tightening labour market conditions that may accelerate the Fed’s rate hike timeline. The data releases add to pressure on bond markets, which sold off heavily this week after minutes from the Fed’s December meeting on Wednesday showed some policymakers want to move even faster to tighten policy, including by shrinking the Fed’s $8 trillion-plus balance sheet.

Euro zone government bond yields had followed US Treasury yields higher on Thursday and inflation-linked bond yields surged the most, while the five-year five-year breakeven forward, a gauge of long-term inflation expectations, dropped sharply.

Following Friday’s data releases, Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, was up around 2 basis points on the day to -0.05% by 1402 GMT, still below the -0.031% touched on Thursday. “We’ve already sold off quite a bit since mid-December on the back of a smaller-than-expected increase in (the quantitative easing) envelope by the ECB, which directly implies that there are increasing calls of faster policy normalisation,” said Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS. “From that perspective today’s (inflation) data doesn’t really change that narrative in any way.”

Most other 10-year benchmark yields were also up 1-2 basis point on the day, while Italian 10-year yields were up 4 bps following the US data.

Khanna said the bigger risk for markets would be if euro zone inflation declined less than expected later in the year, especially if gas prices rise again.

Refinitiv prices showed Germany’s 10-year bond yield set for its biggest weekly rise since June 2020, up 13 bps, though part of the rise was due to Refinitiv’s 10-year benchmark rolling over to a new bond.

eurozone Yields

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Euro zone bond yields up

REAP raises objections

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt reschedule for crashing economy

Europe nuclear plants ‘need 500bn euro investment by 2050’

Army clears roads around Murree

Covid positivity surpasses 15pc in Karachi

Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Compensation announced for families of victims

164 dead in Kazakhstan unrest

All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

Read more stories