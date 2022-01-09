All major roads, highways in Murree opened for traffic, says ISPR

All major roads in Murree, including the Murree Expressway, have been cleared for traffic to ensure the safe return of tourists stranded in the area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to ISPR, all the major highways -- including Kuldana and Barian -- have been opened for traffic and ‘speedy work’ was underway to open access roads.

Army relief camps were fully operational and stranded tourists were being shifted to twin cities, the military’s media wing added.

Earlier on Sunday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that all major highways in Murree had been cleared for traffic.

“About 600 to 700 vehicles were evacuated from Murree last night. Rawalpindi police, district administration, Pakistan Army men and our locals remained active throughout the night,” he tweeted.

The authorities started rescue operations in the area as the sun finally came out on Sunday morning after a devastating snowstorm. The rescue efforts had been hampered by bad weather last night.

At least 22 tourists died in the cars stuck in Murree due to snowfall and subsequent traffic congestion, it was reported on Saturday.

Punjab government subsequently declared Murree a calamity-hit area in view of the situation arising there because of heavy snowfall.

The Punjab Police said on Sunday that more than 500 families were rescued in Murree in the last 24 hours.

Families, citizens stranded in Murree shifted to rest houses, hotels: CM Buzdar

“Heavy snowfall on Murree's main highways caused 20 to 25 large trees to fall which had blocked roads. All tourists were rescued before nightfall and taken to safe places,” said a Punjab Police spokesperson.

“More than a thousand Rawalpindi Police and Traffic Police personnel took part in the rescue operation."

Meanwhile, tourists' entry into Murree has been banned and only emergency and rescue officials are being allowed to enter the area. On Saturday, the government imposed a restriction on the entry of tourists into Shogran, Naran, and Kaghan as well.

According to the notification from the office of Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Tehsil Balakot, Naran, Kaghan and Shogran have been closed for all kinds of traffic due to the bad weather conditions.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that families and citizens stranded in Murree had been shifted to rest houses and hotels, adding that their needs, including medicines, food, and warm clothes are being met.

Murree declared calamity hit

"According to police records, there were 33,745 vehicles that entered Murree till last night out of which 33,373 vehicles have been evacuated," CM Buzdar said in a Twitter post.

The CM said that the expressway road is completely clear and snow and trees are being removed from Kaldana to the Barian area.

"All the management of the Rawalpindi division is present in the rescue operation," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the district administration was caught unprepared with the rush of people in Murree, ordering an inquiry and putting in place strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies.

"Unprecedented snowfall and rush of people proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared," the premier said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

"Have ordered inquiry and putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies," he added.