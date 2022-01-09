Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the federal-funded Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service (BRTS) will be made fully operational on January 10.

While addressing an event in Karachi, he said that Green Line BRTS will become fully operational on January 10. He said that the federal government is developing the metropolis as there was no existing infrastructure there.

Asad Umar demanded a powerful local government in accordance with the constitution of the Bhutto-era. He said that they will not beg for Karachi’s development anymore.

Regarding the Ehsaas poverty alleviation programme, the federal minister said that the nationals were being provided with financial assistance and the federal government distributed Rs66 billion among deserving people of Sindh during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Karachi's Green Line bus project commences commercial operation

He said that a project like the Ehsaas programme had neither been launched in Pakistan nor anyone worked for the young generation. Asad Umar said that the progress of the Kamyab Jawan Programme is also remarkable and the federal government is going to launch its Kamyab Pakistan Programme.

The Green Line bus service will be made fully operational from January 10 and its duration will be from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. The bus service will start from KESC Powerhouse Chowrangi in Surjani Town and terminate at Municipal Park after passing through Nagan Chowrangi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gurumandir, with 25 stations along its route. The bus service will cater to 300,000 passengers on a daily basis.

80 buses will be operated by 200 drivers who have completed their training. Around 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi have been completed. Another three stations to extend the service to Municipal Park are yet to be constructed.