ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

INP 09 Jan 2022

KARACHI: According to the gazette notification issued by Sindh Local Government, Karachi will have 26 towns and 233 union committees under the Sindh LG Act. The delimitation of constituencies will be made in accordance with new Sindh Local Government Act.

According to the gazette notification, Karachi will have 26 towns, 233 union committees including 37 UCs and 5 towns in District Korangi, 26 UCs and 2 towns in District South, 26 UCs and 3 town councils in District West, 30 UCs in District Malir while Gadap, Ibrahim Haideri and Malir came under the category of towns.

Local Government Act 2021: Property tax will be collected by DMCs: Murtaza

In District Central, there will be 45 UCs and 5 towns, 26 UCs and 3 towns in District Keamari, whereas, the constituency of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani was declared Chanesar Town in District East. In District East, there will be 43 UCs and 5 towns.

Karachi Sindh Local Government Sindh LG Act

