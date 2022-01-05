ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
Local Government Act 2021: Property tax will be collected by DMCs: Murtaza

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said that under the Local Government Act 2021, property tax will be collected by district municipal corporations.

“Also, the chairman of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will be the mayor. He informed that some 100 parks in Central District will be renovated and opened to the public. PPP is a sincere party and believes in work. A tender costing Rs500 million has been issued today for construction and repair of roads in Central and West districts,” the Administrator said this while inaugurating Chrysanthemum (Gul e Dawoodi) festival organized by District Municipal Corporation Central at Taleemi Bagh Federal B Area.

Metropolitan Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Municipal Commissioner Central Khalid Riaz and other officers were also present on the occasion. The Administrator Karachi said that the Chrysanthemum exhibition has been started for the citizens of Central District.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that china cutting will be eliminated, and the administration will enhance greenery to make this city’s look beautiful. He said that the second Marigold Festival is being organized at Frere Hall from January 7 in which more than 50,000 marigold flowers will be displayed.

He said that the government is governed on the basis of numerical majority in the assembly and PPP has a numerical majority in the Sindh Assembly. “If Jamaat-e-Islami wants the dictator’s law to be enforced, how is it possible. Those who term the act as unconstitutional have been defeated in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s local bodies’ elections in 17 districts.

“They (PTI) have taken powers from the local bodies representatives and given them to the Assistant Commissioner in KPK,” he added. He said that despite differences with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, we let their mayor to complete his term.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

