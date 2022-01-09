Rao Sami elected president of Lahore Bar Association

LAHORE: As many as 6916 voters of the Lahore Bar Association on Saturday elected Rao Sami as president of the bar for the year 2022-23.

Sami of the Hamid Khan-led Professional group received 4431 votes and his rival Syed Farhad Ali Shah of the Independent group bagged 2270.

Out of 12,069 members a total of 6916 voters cast their votes in the polling held on the biometric system.

For the two seats of Senior Vice President (SVP) and vice president (VP), Khurram Mir elected SVP after bagging 2179 votes and Ahsan Nawab as VP after obtaining 1777 votes. Their rival candidates Ilyas Habib Chohan, Asif Amin Gorya and Ali Usman Butt obtained 1587, 1575 and 1389 votes respectively.

Chaudhry Azmat Zia Sindhu has been elected VP (Model Town seat). He bagged 3262 votes while his opponent Hadi Hussain Bhatti obtained 3154 votes.

For the seat of vice president (Cantt courts) Shafaqat Amin Sidhu has been declared winner. He obtained 3104 votes while his opponent Farrukh Ahmad Khan bagged 3093 votes.

For two secretary seats Ammar Yasir has become General Secretary after obtaining 1557 votes and Shakir Ali Chahal obtained 1376 votes for office of secretary. While their rival candidates Umar Waqas and Rana Imran obtained 1158 and 1015 votes respectively.

Malik Jawad Awan has grabbed the seat of finance secretary after securing 2949 votes. His opponents Tahira Shaheen Dhilon obtained 1995 votes and Muhammad Zohaib Khan 1628, votes.

