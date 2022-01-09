CM asks officials to accelerate relief activities in Murree

LAHORE: An emergency meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, here on Saturday, to review the situation that occurred in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

The meeting reviewed in detail the ongoing rescue operation in Murree. Addressing the meeting, the CM directed the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and Secretary C&W to further accelerate the relief activities and rescue operation to evacuate the tourists stuck in Murree. He said that all the roads to Murree have been closed and the Punjab government is in close liaison with the KPK government.

He further directed to utilize all resources for the safe evacuation of tourists before the night. Police has been directed to deploy additional contingent in Murree and the army has also been called for relief activities.

He said that government is in touch with Wapda authorities to restore electricity in Murree. Relief supplies are being provided to the tourists on a priority basis. Vehicles carrying food items and medicines are allowed to enter Murree.

The CM also directed the administration to ensure the supply of food items and medicines by all means. He said that he is personally monitoring the situation and the government is making serious efforts to complete the rescue operation before night.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, control rooms have been set up in Commissioner’s office Rawalpindi and PDMA. Moreover, Secretary C&W has been left for Murree.

The CM also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

