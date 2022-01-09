ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,962
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,302,486
1,34524hr
Sindh
485,782
Punjab
447,082
Balochistan
33,657
Islamabad
109,167
KPK
181,673
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Italy’s BPER set to improve offer for Carige

Reuters 09 Jan 2022

MILAN: Italy’s fifth-largest bank BPER Banca is preparing to improve its offer for ailing peer Carige to prevail over rival suitor Credit Agricole Italia, two sources close to the matter said.

Before Christmas, BPER had offered a token 1 euro for Carige and demanded a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) capital injection from the depositor protection fund (FITD) that owns the Genoa-based lender following a 2019 industry-financed bailout.

That sum exceeded the 700 million euros the FITD, which is financed by Italian banks, was allowed to spend based on the previous year’s contributions by members.

After the fund rejected BPER’s initial offer, the Italian arm of France’s Credit Agricole filed its own proposal for Carige requesting a lower capital injection, sources had previously told Reuters.

However, BPER remained the favoured bidder with Italian institutions keen to see the country’s mid-tier lenders bulk up and some FITD members wary of further expansion by Credit Agricole Italia which last year acquired small regional bank Creval for 1 billion euros.

BPER’s board is set to approve before Monday a new proposal for Carige with a downsized capital request, the two sources said. BPER declined to comment. Daily Il Messagero reported on Saturday BPER would ask for just 600 million euros from FITD.

The fund, which owns 80% of Carige after spending 600 million euros to rescue it, on Thursday said its steering committee was expected to select a bidder at a meeting on Monday to enter exclusive negotiations

To ease a sale of Carige and solve a long-standing banking headache, Rome has lined up tax incentives worth some 400 million euros.

Carige has been hunting for a buyer since Cassa Centrale Banca (CCB), which had taken an 8.3% stake as part of the 2019 rescue, last year walked away from a proposed acquisition.

The buyer of the combined 88.3% stake held by FITD and CCB would then buy out remaining investors in Carige, a prospect which has sent its shares up by nearly a third since mid-December when news of BPER’s interest first emerged.

Italy’s BPER FITD Carige France’s Credit Agricole

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Italy’s BPER set to improve offer for Carige

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories