ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Paris wheat extends fall to 2-week low

Reuters 08 Jan 2022

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures fell for a third straight session on Monday to their lowest in over two weeks, pressured by a flurry of selling in Chicago and easing concerns about global crop production.

Benchmark March milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext settled down 4.50 euros, or 1.6%, at 274.00 euros ($309.24) a tonne.

It earlier slipped to 272.25 euros, its lowest since Dec. 16, before finding chart support.

Chicago wheat dropped steeply in early US trading, with traders citing a firm dollar, disappointing US export inspection data and abating concerns about US wheat crops as they enter winter dormancy.

Traders said adjustments by investment funds contributed to the fall, with many market participants yet to resume regular activity after the year-end holidays.

Wheat markets rallied strongly in 2021, with Euronext front-month futures rising 30% during a year in which they set a record high, after mixed northern hemisphere harvests and strong global demand.

Wheat futures have seen bouts of selling since late last year, with expectations of bumper harvests in Argentina and Australia encouraging some liquidation of long positions.

In rapeseed, February futures on Euronext ended up 2.3% at 771.25 euros, with a rally in soybeans linked to weather risks in South America adding to ongoing support from tight old-crop rapeseed supply in Europe.

The front-month rapeseed contract hit a record high for Euronext at 791.50 euros last week.

Wheat paris US export Euronext

