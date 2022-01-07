ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Indian shares post best week since early September as Omicron concerns ebb

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday to post their best week since early September, as banking and energy stocks gained following reduced concerns over the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Benchmark indexes rose for a fifth session in six, with the NSE Nifty 50 index ending up 0.38% at 17,812.70, and the S&P BSE Sensex rising 0.24% to 59,744.65. Both indexes had slumped more than 1% in the previous session.

The Nifty and the Sensex gained about 2.6% for the week, their best showing since the week ended Sept. 3, 2021.

Global shares largely held their ground with US futures gaining and Asian shares rallying after two days of losses, helping lift sentiment in the domestic market.

Though hospitalisation rate and deaths were relatively lower, India reported more than 117,000 COVID-19 cases, a five-fold increase in a week.

In Mumbai, the Nifty Bank Index notched its sixth session of gains in the last seven, closing 0.67% higher. HDFC Life Insurance and ICICI Bank rose 2.1% and 1%, respectively.

Indian shares gain for fourth session as bank, finance stocks rally

The Nifty energy index added 0.89%, with top Indian producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rising 4.1%.

Oil prices jumped as escalating unrest in Kazakhstan stoked worries that crude supply from the OPEC+ producer group could be disrupted.

Reliance Industries gained 0.8% amid the surge in oil prices and after its retail arm invested $200 million for a stake in online delivery platform Dunzo to get a foothold into the rapidly growing market of superfast dispatch of goods.

Grasim Industries also provided support, ending as the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50, after brokerage Motilal Oswal upgraded its rating on the textile-to-chemicals maker to "buy", sending its shares up 4.5%

Business process management company Hinduja Global Solutions sank 20% after a special dividend announced by it missed expectations.

