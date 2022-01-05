ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Indian shares gain for fourth session as bank, finance stocks rally

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in banking and financial stocks, recovering from a dip earlier in the day on concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

The benchmark indexes were volatile until mid-day, as investors parsed headlines about new pandemic-related curbs across the country.

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.67% at 17,925.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.61% higher at 60,223.15. Both indexes have gained more than 3% so far this week.

Banking stocks extended their rally to a fifth session, pushing the benchmark indexes higher.

Nifty's bank index, which gained just 13.5% in 2021, has seen a strong start to the new year, advancing more than 6% so far.

Energy, bank stocks propel Indian shares amid COVID-19 surge

Financial stocks Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty gainers, rising about 5% each.

"Markets have performed very well in the past few days and seem to have already priced in a potentially milder impact from a third wave of coronavirus infections," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

However, analysts have warned if hospitalizations from the Omicron variant increase, it could impact the markets negatively.

India logged 58,097 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and authorities have imposed additional restrictions to curb the spread of infections.

The S&P BSE telecom index closed 1% higher, driven by an 8% rise in telecom equipment maker HFCL Ltd .

Bucking the trend, information technology (IT) stocks clocked sharp losses and the Nifty IT index settled nearly 2% lower with all its components closing in the red.

Analysts said the fall in IT shares can be attributed to profit-booking as the sub-index added nearly 60% in 2021 and stock prices have been at high levels.

