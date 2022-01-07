ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASC 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 101.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
FNEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
GGGL 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.55%)
GGL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
GTECH 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
KOSM 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.33%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (9.38%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.97%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
TELE 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.76%)
TPL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.28%)
TPLP 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.54%)
TREET 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.6%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WAVES 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.46%)
YOUW 8.29 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.03%)
BR100 4,649 Increased By 17.5 (0.38%)
BR30 19,153 Decreased By -270.7 (-1.39%)
KSE100 45,247 Increased By 164.9 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,844 Increased By 83.6 (0.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022
Sports

Saved by the bail, Stokes gets lucky in Sydney

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

SYDNEY: England all-rounder Ben Stokes had a miraculous reprieve on day three of the fourth Ashes test after Australia's Cameron Green hit his off-stump but could not dislodge the bail at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Replying to Australia's 416-8 declared, England were reeling on 57-4 with the spectre of follow-on looming large when Australia skipper Pat Cummins brought back Green for another spell.

Stokes left the first ball from Green which deviated as it crossed the batsman and umpire Paul Reiffel upheld Australia's vociferous appeal for an lbw.

While the home side celebrated the dismissal, Stokes immediately reviewed it and replays confirmed the ball was nowhere near the pad and had hit the top of the off-stump though the impact was not enough to dislodge the bail.

The lbw decision was overturned and Stokes, then on 16, could not suppress his glee at the reprieve before he resumed batting.

Stokes had been rewarded with another "life" when Cummins spilled a sharp return catch when the batsman was on nine.

Australia have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series.

Ben Stokes Sydney Cricket Ground Pat Cummins

