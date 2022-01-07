ANL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FFL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
FNEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
GGL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.36%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.99%)
PACE 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.54%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
TPL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
TPLP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.07%)
TREET 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.42%)
TRG 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.18%)
UNITY 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.04%)
YOUW 8.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (14.31%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,249 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,301 Increased By 218.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,845 Increased By 84.9 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Trump social network expects February 21 launch

AFP 07 Jan 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Former US president Donald Trump's media group is aiming to launch its long-promised social network in February, according to a listing at Apple's App Store.

A "Truth Social" app is "expected" to be available on February 21, the listing showed, and will have features similar to online connection tools found at Facebook.

The 75-year-old was thrown off Twitter -- his preferred communication conduit while president -- as well as Facebook and YouTube after last year's January 6 insurrection, in which a mob of Trump supporters, riled up by his repeated false claims that the November 2020 election was stolen from him, assaulted the US Capitol.

Trump says the new platform will be an alternative to Silicon Valley internet companies that he says are biased against him and other conservative voices.

The social network is currently being used by invited guests as it readies for public launch, according to Trump Media and Technology Group.

President Joe Biden on Thursday savaged Trump's "lies" and attempt to overturn the 2020 election, vowing on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot that he would let no one put a "dagger at the throat of democracy."

After largely ignoring Trump for a year, Biden took off the gloves, describing the Republican as a cheat whose ego wouldn't let him accept defeat and whose supporters almost shattered US democracy when they stormed Congress to prevent certification of the election.

Trump, who has spent the last year spreading conspiracy theories about his election loss to millions of followers, quickly fired back with a series of statements doubling down on his lie about the "rigged" election and dismissing Biden's speech as "political theater."

Truth Social will join an already crowded market of social networks popular among conservatives and members of the far-right.

Gettr was launched in early July by a former Trump adviser, while Parler and Gab are already favored by the real estate mogul's supporters.

Donald Trump Twitter YouTube Apple's App Store

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Trump social network expects February 21 launch

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories