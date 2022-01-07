ANL 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
Alibaba urges Pakistan businesses to use e-commerce platform

Recorder Report Updated 07 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Country Manager of Alibaba for Pakistan Songsong has exhorted the businessmen from Lahore to use the e-commerce platform for increasing their exposure to potential global customers.

Speaking at a seminar jointly organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with his company and Nextbridge on Thursday, Songsong said future of e-commerce is very strong as it provides an opportunity to become part of a dynamic networking group and to interact with companies that are already successfully trading on these platforms.

“We are pleased to work with the LCCI and its members should use this proven e-commerce platform and avail the opportunity to trade with the world,” he added.

LCCI President Mian Nauman was the chief guest while Vice President Haris Ateeq, Country Manager of Alibaba for Pakistan Songsong, Zohaib Ahmad from Nextbridge, LCCI EC Members Muhammad Nadeem Malik, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Ali Afzal and experts from IT sector spoke on the occasion.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is conducting effective seminars and workshops for the businesses to keep them up-to-date with the ongoing e-commerce trends and to provide them learning opportunities on e-commerce platforms.

He said that recent developments in the domain of information technology have made communication linkages easy, fast and economical. He said that it has amazingly impacted our lifestyle and the whole world has been transformed into a global village. So is the case with business activities which are increasing across the borders in developed and developing countries through e-commerce.

The LCCI President said that through using e-commerce, members of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry will have the global exposure and can expand and manage their business wherever they are and they will be able to do trade with a global client.

Vice President Haris Ateeq said that the members of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry should leverage Alibaba.com’s platform to create new market prospects and to sell their products and services to businesses world-wide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

