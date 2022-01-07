ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Indian police arrest alleged creator of app targeting Muslim women

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

NEW DELHI: Indian police said on Thursday they had arrested a 20-year-old man they suspect created an online app that shared pictures of Muslim women for a virtual “auction”, as an investigation into the case of communal harassment widened.

An open source app on the Github platform called ‘Bulli Bai’ - a derogatory term to describe Muslim women - had shared pictures of dozens of women without their consent before it was taken down. K.P.S Malhotra, a police official in the capital New Delhi, said his team had arrested a 20-year-old engineering student from Jorhat in the eastern state of Assam after a probe that involved the state-run Computer Emergency Response Team.

“He is the person who had created the Bullibai app on Github. He had also created the Twitter handle @bullibai_ and other handles,” Malhotra said. Police in the western city of Mumbai, who are also investigating the app, have separately arrested three people this week, including two 21-year-old engineering students and an 18-year-old woman.

Mumbai police said they were investigating whether the app, which did not involve any actual auctioning of people, was part of a “larger conspiracy”. Several Indian Muslim journalists were targeted by the app, including Ismat Ara who filed and then shared on social media a police complaint on Sunday that said the app was “designed to insult Muslim women”.

github Muslim women ‘Bulli Bai’ Indian police arrest alleged creator of app

