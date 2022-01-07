ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natgas slides ahead of storage report on less cold forecasts

Reuters 07 Jan 2022

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures slid on Thursday on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand next week than previously expected.

Traders noted that price decline also came ahead of a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage draw due to milder than normal weather last week.

Analysts forecast US utilities pulled just 54 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Dec. 31. That compares with a decline of 127 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2016-2020) average decline of 108 bcf.

If correct, last week’s withdrawal would reduce stockpiles to 3.172 trillion cubic feet (tcf), which would be 2.4% over the five-year average of 3.099 tcf for this time of the year.

Front-month gas futures fell 3.7 cents, or 1.0%, to $3.845 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 10:03 a.m. EST (1503 GMT).

Global gas prices have repeatedly soared to all-time highs over the last few months - most recently during the week before Christmas - as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish low stockpiles in Europe and meet surging demand in Asia.

US futures, which followed European prices about two-thirds of the time during the fourth quarter of 2021, jumped to a 12-year high over $6 per mmBtu in early October, but have retreated since because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production for winter.

Gas prices in Europe were down about 2% on Thursday but were still trading about eight times higher than US futures.

Analysts have said European inventories were about 20% below normal for this time of year, compared with about 1% above normal in the United States.

Lingering cold since New Year’s Day has continued to cause well freeze-offs and other weather-related equipment problems that reduced gas output in several regions, including the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the Bakken in North Dakota and Appalachia in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Data provider Refinitiv said average output in the US Lower 48 states slipped to 94.5 bcfd so far in January, down from a record 97.6 bcfd in December.

With seasonally colder weather coming, Refinitiv projected average US gas demand, including exports, would rise from 128.4 bcfd this week to 132.4 bcfd next week as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for next week, however, was lower than Refinitiv’s outlook on Wednesday.

On a daily basis, total US gas demand plus exports rose to 145.5 bcfd on Monday, its highest since hitting 147.2 bcfd on Feb. 12, 2021 just before Winter Storm Uri left millions without power and heat for days after freezing gas wells and pipes in Texas and other states in the central part of the country.

With the latest weather forecasts looking less cold than earlier in the week, Refinitv does not currently expect daily gas demand will top Monday’s high during the next week or so. Total US demand hit an all-time high of 150.1 bcfd on Jan. 30, 2019.

US natural gas gas prices LNG cargoes US natgas UK gas prices

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

US natgas slides ahead of storage report on less cold forecasts

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories