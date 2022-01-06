ANL 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
ASL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.53%)
AVN 102.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
FFL 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.98%)
GGGL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.05%)
GGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.03%)
GTECH 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.29%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.18%)
KOSM 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (6.73%)
MLCF 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.74%)
PACE 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
PIBTL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.44%)
PRL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
TELE 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
TPL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.64%)
TPLP 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.31%)
TREET 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
TRG 114.33 Decreased By ▼ -9.11 (-7.38%)
UNITY 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.21%)
WAVES 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (9.17%)
YOUW 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (8.51%)
BR100 4,631 Decreased By -52.8 (-1.13%)
BR30 19,424 Decreased By -792.3 (-3.92%)
KSE100 45,082 Decreased By -325.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 17,760 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,955
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,299,848
1,08524hr
Sindh
484,226
Punjab
446,300
Balochistan
33,654
Islamabad
108,984
KPK
181,573
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Rice: Thai traders bank on high overseas demand; strong rupee lifts India rates

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

Export prices of rice from Thailand touched their highest level in nearly three months this week as traders anticipate increased overseas buying, while a stronger rupee and tight supplies boosted rates in top exporter India.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices rose to $390-$402 per tonne, their highest since mid-October, versus $387-$396 last week.

Bangkok-based traders said they expect more demand from the overseas market this year and that some exporters have started to build stockpiles in anticipation.

India's 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $359-$363 per tonne this week, its highest level since Nov. 11, up from the last week's $355-$360.

"Demand is not robust but still prices are moving higher because of an appreciating rupee," said an exporter based at Kakinada in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

A stronger rupee trims traders' margins from overseas sales.

ASIA RICE: Vietnam rates at 4-month low as holiday lull hits top exporters

In neighbouring Bangladesh, summer rice crop in 2021 edged up 1.22% to 19.89 million tonnes from a year earlier but was 1 million tonnes short of the target, according to the country's agriculture ministry.

Summer-sown rice crop, locally known as Boro, contributes to more than half of Bangladesh's typical annual rice output of around 35 million tonnes.

Vietnam's 5% broken rice prices were quoted at $395-$400 per tonne, its weakest level since the week of Aug. 26 last year, unchanged from a week earlier.

"Trading activity is warming up again after the holidays," a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

"Domestic prices are edging up due to tight supplies," said another trader in the city. "Many exporters are increasing their purchases from farmers to fulfil the export contracts they have signed earlier."

Rice export Export prices of rice Asia Rice price

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Rice: Thai traders bank on high overseas demand; strong rupee lifts India rates

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan when 'safe': Maryam

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since mid-October

Farmers will not face urea shortage: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz Sharif not ready to become part of any deal: Rana Sanaullah

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens yet again

PIA preparing to restart Europe operations, says aviation minister

ICC players' ranking: Babar Azam triumphs over Virat Kohli across all formats

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $169mn, stand at $17.69bn

KSE-100 down 0.72% as stocks come under pressure

Educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow: Murad Raas

Read more stories